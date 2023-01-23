COLUMBIA — A local rotary club is taking initiative to feed stressed health care workers in Missouri.

Columbia South Rotary Club started the program "Meals for Healthcare Heroes" back in 2020, during the pandemic. The club partnered with Rock Bridge High School's Rotary Interact Club to raise funds to help feed MU Health Care employees.

Allison Kim, the president of RBHS Rotary Interact Club, said originally, the hospital asked for donations, but the club felt a fundraiser would be more realistic to raise money.

A similar GoFundMe launched in 2020 and raised $6,359 to provide over 800 meals for health care workers. Now, the hospital is reaching out for help once again.

Dell Epperson, president of Columbia South Rotary Club, says the program can help multiple industries.

"It was something the Interact Club came up with the idea a couple of years ago," Epperson said. "And that's why we decided to re-resurrect it, it helps both the restaurants who were struggling at that time, because of lack of patronage, and the health care workers. So, it was a win-win for everybody."

According to the GoFundMe, MU Health Care hospitals are being flooded with incoming patients suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), COVID-19 and the flu.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says approximately 70% and 78% of all beds at University Hospital are currently occupied.

Epperson says the decision to start the program back up was an easy one.

"COVID really took a toll on everybody in so many different ways. But most importantly, it was our health care workers who really suffered because they were trying to take care of us," Epperson said. "And so, it was an easy idea for us when Rock Bridge Interact came to us to say let's find a way to say thank you to them."

Because of the resurgence, health care staff work double shifts and even miss meals to cope with the crowd of patients.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $1,600 with a goal of $5,000.

The rotary is partnering up with the RBHS Interact Club this Sunday for a fundraiser at all Shakespeare's Pizza locations. Fifteen percent of the total proceeds will be sent to the Interact Club who will deposit it into the Meals for Healthcare Heroes.

Participants of the fundraiser will only need to present the flyer of the event to donate to the fundraiser.

Other restaurants participating in the fundraiser include Flat Branch, Pizza Tree, Beet Box and more.