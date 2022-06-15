COLUMBIA - Brighter Beginnings, a home visiting collective in Boone County focused on reducing racial disparities in birth and other early childhood outcomes, and its partners were awarded a new four-year grant from the Missouri Children’s Trust Fund.
Brighter Beginnings also released a report on how home visiting programs provide families with dedicated support throughout the prenatal period and the first years of a child's life.
In addition to providing parenting advice and child development education, home visitors assist families with case management in order to meet their needs and connect them with additional resources in their community.
“We have partners throughout Boone County, home visiting providers, social service providers, health care providers,” Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services social services program coordinator Elizabeth Prentice said. "And our goal is really to increase access to home visiting support during the prenatal period.”
She said they rely on strong partnerships throughout the community to identify families who could use extra support. They then refer them through Brighter Beginnings.
Some of the organizations that make up the collective are Columbia/Boone County PHHS, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services (LFCS) , First Chance for Children and Columbia Public Schools Parents as Teachers. They also receive support from the Boone County Community Services Department.
Heather Wall, LFCS director of parenting services, said LFCS was involved from the beginning.
"[LFCS] assisted as all home visiting programs came together to make sure all families in need of home visiting services were able to get access to the necessary services," Wall said.
Wall said the grant will help sustain all the hard work put into developing a centralized intake process for families to get enrolled in services. She said they'll be able to build upon that by collecting the needed data.
According to the new report, the preterm birth rate among Black women in Missouri is 53% higher than the rate among all other women.
“Addressing maternal/child health disparities has long been a priority for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services," Columbia Human Services Manager Steve Hollis said in a news release.
A data analyst who works for Boone County Community Services said the data is very telling.
“The data showed us that we had a really large disparity between white mothers and Black mothers in regards to infant mortality, low birth weights and very low birth weights,” Megan Bania said. “So Brighter Beginnings really comes out of the need to address this disparity and improve access to services for all families in Boone County with a specific focus on prenatal families.”
The report and more information about Brighter Beginnings can be found at BrighterBeginnings.org.