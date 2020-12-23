COLUMBIA- 71-year-old Han Sim Hildebrand (Sim, as everyone called her) was a light to the Columbia community and dedicated her time to the local Farmer's Market and Korean Baptist Church.
Sim was an immigrant from Korea, born on Jan. 7, 1949, and raised in Dura-Ri, which is off the southern tip of South Korea.
Sim was raised in an poverty-stricken childhood and had four sisters and two brothers.
She moved to the U.S. when she was 21 and married a man who served in the military, whom she had her first daughter, Sharon, with and her son Chris in a second marriage.
It wasn't until one night where she met the love of her life, Jim Hildabrand, at a local bar. The two bonded over farming and both went back to their original roots.
"Her family was in Korea, but she made her family here," Hildabrand said. "We would've been married 33 years come May."
The two eventually became well known at the Columbia Farmers Market, coining their stand name as "The Garden."
Around Sept. 30, she started to experience severe back pains.
"We called the family physician and it turned out to be COVID-19," Hildabrand said.
"She was getting weaker every day. We sat in the emergency room for nine hours that day, waiting for her," Hildabrand said. "I know I did everything to keep her, and her body just got tired."
She had type two diabetes and was a heavy smoker, which made her a fighter, according to her husband.
Her family was not allowed into her room at Landmark Hospital but could talk to her through the window and by phone.
"We would talk everyday and every night while she was in the hospital," Hildabrand said.
He visited her for several hours before he received the phone call that his wife had passed on Nov. 29.
The farmer's market is something he holds close as the two bonded over this.
"We did it to give back and we always considered it better than a lot of different occupations, in a sense that we gave back to the community," Hiladabrand said. "She went to the farmers market one day to sell her extra vegetables and made money and that is where it all took off."
Hildabrand said she was so dedicated, that she would go out at midnight to check on their irrigation system.
"She loved life and life loved her. What we didn't sell on Saturdays, we gave back to the community. We did it to give back," Hildabrand said. "The farmers market- every week- really misses her. She was always making everyone feel better and create that atmosphere out there."
Sim's family was very important to her and she would make efforts to go back to Korea to visit her siblings.
Her two children Chris and Sharon reside in Missouri. Sim has two grandchildren, Laura and Hannah. She also has three stepdaughters who reside in Arizona, and she shared a close relationship with them.
Sim had an eye for things and loved to shop. She used to own international gifts in the Columbia Mall.
The Columbia Farmers Market is in talks of creating a memorial in her honor.