COLUMBIA - Communities across mid-Missouri are celebrating veterans for Memorial Day.
Monday morning, the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation in Columbia honored veterans in a wreath ceremony and an open house.
The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation is a nonprofit organization that honors active-duty personnel and veterans. It was founded in 1989 by World War II veterans who fought in the battle of Exercise Tiger.
Susan Haines is the national executive director, and she said the foundation has worked hard to honor veterans.
"It's very important for us to look at those veterans, look at those active-duty personnel and thank them for their service," Haines said.
The foundation participated in a wreath ceremony Monday morning at the Boone County Courthouse. Haines also said the foundation held an open house where veterans could come and receive a medal for their service.
"Today, early on, we recognized veterans who served, there were medals that were given out to them, thanking them for their service," Haines said. "It gave them an opportunity to communicate and to share their stories with other veterans that were here this morning."
Haines said she comes from a long line of family in the military, and she said she is happy she could honor them.
"It means a lot to me because that was a lifestyle that they chose," Haines said. "They chose to protect their country. They loved their country well enough to be able to put their personal life aside and to be part of that military service."
She said the main goal of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation is to always remember those who have served.
Jefferson City also participated in celebrating veterans. The First Christian Church held a concert to commemorate those who have served.
Paul Hinman, the director of the Jefferson City Concert Band, said the concert was to honor those who have paid the "ultimate sacrifice."
The concert featured patriotic songs, including a song called "Armed Forces Salute," where veterans were given the chance to stand and be honored for their service.
Hinman said he does not have enough words to show how grateful he is to be able to honor veterans through music.
"To consolidate down to one thing would have to be thankfulness on our part for the things they have done," Hinman said.
He also said the music was chosen to honor and recognize veterans, including first responders.
Through music and medals, veterans had the chance to be honored for their service across mid-Missouri.