COLUMBIA- Community leader Kentrell Minton, 37, passed away Wednesday evening due to health complications.
Minton was the Executive Director of Almeta Crayton Community Programs (ACCP), a non-profit organization that provides support and outreach for families in need.
At the time of his death, he was surrounded by family.
"We are all devastated, his family, employees, and friends are in mourning. In the midst of our sorrow, we wanted to pause long enough to share pertinent information with the wider community," the ACCP said.
Minton organized the 'Everybody Eats' Thanksgiving dinner program for many years.
ACCP current president Anthony Crayton said they will continue it in his honor.