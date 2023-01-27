COLUMBIA — Memphis police released body cam footage of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Department officers.
Nichols' death is the latest instance of police brutality against Black people in the United States, and local leaders are evaluating the situation's impact across the country.
"It saddens me, angers me and just makes me wonder when in the world are we going to be able to stop this," Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia NAACP chapter, said. "When is this going to stop?"
Ratliff said she is glad that the five officers involved have been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges. However, she said it does not make up for the loss of life that Nichols' family suffered.
"We have set up a system where the police officers do what they please and are immune for their actions," Ratliff said. "We need some legislation to work on, and I will be one to certainly help work on that, to change that... everybody has to be accountable for what's right to do."
Ratliff said she spoke to fellow NAACP members while watching the video upon its release, all of whom were shocked by the violence used against Nichols, a former FedEx employee.
Memphis police officers pulled over Nichols on the night of Jan. 7 for alleged reckless driving. Officials said Nichols ran away from police, who pursued and apprehended him.
Body cam video of the incident shows officers punching, kicking and beating Nichols with a baton, in addition to using pepper spray and tasers on him. Nichols "complained of having a shortness of breath" and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
He died three days later, leaving his parents and 4-year-old son to mourn Tyre's loss.
"My heart goes out to that mother and to that family," Ratliff said, "and we're just going to have to come together as a community. We can only do we can in our community... so that hopefully we would be able to support some other parts of the country when these things happen."
Memphis police now say they're unable to substantiate whether or not Nichols recklessly drove and if officers had probable cause to pull him over. In a statement sent to KOMU 8, the Missouri State Conference of of the NAACP said, "The murder was not justified. The video is sickening. We all mourn the loss.
"African Americans are disproportionately stopped in Missouri at shocking rates throughout the state," the statement continues. "Stops are more likely to end in ticketing or arrest when the driver is a person of color. Mr. Nichols is the latest state funded illegal execution and generations will know the depravity witnessed in the videos that have been released. Missouri must address the use of local law enforcement in violation of our rights and our freedom."
"If the police tell us to do something, we understand that we are supposed to obey the police officers, but because of the fact that people don't have the trust that they should have, sometimes many African American folks are just afraid," Ratliff said. "They see the police officer, and they're just afraid and they run, and they just don't know what's going to happen. They really don't know what's going to happen. This is just living proof of that."
Ratliff echoed a statement of Benjamin Crump, the Nichols family's attorney, in ensuring that officers, regardless of skin color, involved in situations like these are swiftly placed on administrative leave during an investigation, noting that this must become the standard. She said community leaders must come together to support the Memphis community with nonviolent advocacy for better behaviors among law enforcement.
"We must come together as a country and do what Dr. King did," Ratliff said, "and to say that it doesn't matter what color we are, what background we come from, et cetera, because this could've been my grandson, this can be anybody. We should not have to be afraid for our young people to go out and drive a car."
Ratliff said her chapter meets with Columbia Police Department officers, including chief of police Geoff Jones, on a monthly basis.