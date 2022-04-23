COLUMBIA – The Mid-Missouri Corvette Club is set to host its annual Corvette Cup Saturday to raise money for the Dream Factory of Central Missouri, a local nonprofit.
The Corvette Cup will take place in the parking lot of Hilton Garden Inn at 3300 Vandiver Dr. and includes events throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration for the car show will open at 8 a.m. and vendors will open to the public at 9 a.m. Admission is free for visitors.
Festivities and vendors will be mainly car oriented, including a photo booth where visitors can pose with car themed items. The highlight of the day will, of course, be the car show, where over 100 Corvettes will be judged and the winners crowned.
While the cars are judged, organizers will host an auction on items ranging from baskets full of candy and movie tickets to model cars to tool kits. All of the proceeds will go directly to the Dream Factory.
Chairman of the Mid-Missouri Corvette Club Don Martin said the partnership between the Corvette Club and the Dream Factory has held strong for over 20 years.
"The Dream factory had a lot going for it," Martin said about the start of the partnership. "Helping kids with their wishes–the kids that are sick–and it gives you a good feeling and it's really something good to raise money for."
The Dream Factory of Central Missouri helps grant wishes to chronically or terminally ill children. These wishes include everything from family vacations to Disney World in Florida to room makeovers to laptop set ups.
"We really want that to be a time where the parents don't have to focus on booking the airline tickets or reserving the hotel rooms," Vice President of the Central Missouri chapter of the Dream Factory Susan Silvey said.
"When I do a dream, and it's a travel dream, I tell the parents, 'The only thing you need to be concerned with is what goes inside the suitcase.'"
The Corvette Club organizes this event for the sole purpose of raising money for the charity. This makes the club one of the largest contributors to the charity.
Martin says the idea for a Corvette themed fundraiser started when Mizzou Gymnastics wanted to organize a charity event involving a car show.
"They had always had a major event at the Hearnes Center and they decided one year that they wanted to add little bit to it and they started the Corvette Cup," Martin said.
A dozen Corvette owners and enthusiasts founded the club in 1994. Since then, the group has grown to over 100 members. While a lot of the members live in Central Missouri, some members come from out-of-state as well.
This is the 26th year the Corvette Club is hosting the cup and organizers hope to raise around $10,000 for the Dream Factory.