COLUMBIA - A pair of former Cuban citizens now living in Missouri took action to protest what they say are a basic lack of necessities. Showing signs at the corner of Providence and west Broadway, the Cuban native native is using her voice to raise awareness.
The owners of Sagua La Grande Cuban Café, 114 S. 9th Street, made the decision to shut down their business to show their support over the recent protests in Cuba. It was not a day off for them, it was a way to bring awareness to the community.
Katy Ugalde, her husband Greg Butler and some of their friends took to the streets at 5 p.m. Tuesday with signs and shouts of "free Cuba!" in both English and Spanish to bring awareness to the city.
Katy is from Cuba and came to the United States in 1997. She spoke of what it was like growing up in Cuba: "Bad... it was so bad, we had nothing."
Katy explained that she thinks people need to learn about Cuba because "if you go to Cuba as tourists you will see the beautiful things, no one can show you the bad things."
She said that U.S. sanctions in place for decades have contributed to the economic crisis, but that the breaking point has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the protests happening in Cuban are the biggest demonstrations they have ever seen.
"I want to support my country and I want people listening," she said, and that's she made the hard, economic decision to close the restaurant: to show support with signs and flags in the street on the streets of Columbia.