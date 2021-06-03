COLUMBIA - Many local daycares are filling up as the demand grows for parents needing child care. Vaccination rates are rising, which means more people are cleared to go back to work, leaving parents without many options.
The Executive Director of Mary Lee Johnston Community Learning Center said with 48 infants and toddlers and the rest preschool learners, they are at full capacity.
"We've seen a lot of parents looking for immediate care and we've also seen an increase in requests for infant care," Gay Litteken said.
Litteken believes the infant care demand is high because parents who had newborns during the pandemic are feeling more comfortable.
The classrooms at the community learning center are divided by three age groups: infants and toddlers, early learners, and preschool − and each classroom has a waiting list.
Even though their capacity is 88 children, Litteken said they currently have the level of staff for what they need.
"We could always use more teachers in classrooms but, physically we can not do that," Litteken said.
Litteken is fortunate to have enough teachers in the early child care education field.
"We are not paid well as early childhood teachers, so it is hard to obtain and retain employees, but we try to provide flexibility and benefits that kind of help with that lower wage," Litteken said.
She believes the bigger issue that most daycares are facing is finding good employees to work during this time.
"This is a teaching position, but it doesn't pay like a public employee would be paid," Litteken said.
Owner of Tiger Tots, Paul Prevo, said they are fully staffed but are always looking for high quality individuals who love kids.
Prevo said they are reaching full capacity with only a few limited openings coming up.
"I would say we're getting anywhere between eight to 10 phone calls a day for parents that are looking for care right now so that they can return to work," Prevo said.
With the high demand of childcare, Prevo said it feels more like August enrollment than it does June.
"It definitely has been a little overwhelming at times, getting the number of calls that we have, looking for care right away, but we understand that parents are looking for a quality safe place to take their children," Prevo said.
Tiger Tots has a wait list for a few of their age groups.
"We are really starting to run short on infant/toddler openings beginning late this year, going in to even next February, March and April," Prevo said.
Prevo believes the increase is due to the fact that many people are feeling more comfortable and have a better understanding of COVID-19 really is.
"A lot of people are really feeling like hey it's time to get back out there get back to work, start going back to the restaurants, and so they're ready to get their kids back in school as well," Prevo said.