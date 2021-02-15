COLUMBIA - Roads are covered with snow and slush, making conditions dangerous for drivers. The snow paired with the low temperatures can lead drivers to slip and spin on the roads.
Coach Megan Matthews is a Columbia driving instructor that has some tips for this week's weather. Though she teaches new drivers on the road, Matthews explained some common mistakes even experienced drivers make.
"Seasoned drivers will not take enough time when stopping when the weather gets like this," Matthew said. "Stopping and braking distance will be different today because our tires are not connecting with the concrete."
MoDOT recommended drivers avoid traveling on Monday so the snow crews could get out on the roads.
Welcome sight. Give them room to work. Unless you’ve got an important obligation and a very dependable vehicle, avoid travel today. You don’t want to get stuck in these conditions. @MoDOT pic.twitter.com/vXqGUla5Er— Div. of Fire Safety (@MoFireMarshal) February 15, 2021
Matthews gave a list of tips for drivers if they have to drive out in the cold and snowy weather.
Instead of just telling her students what to do, Matthews connects with them on a platform they use everyday.
Matthews uploads driving videos and tips for her students on Tik Tok. She's gained over 300,000 followers and over 2.6 million likes on her videos. The videos focus on helping new drivers pass their license test.
Even though Matthews teaches in-person driving lessons in mid-Missouri, she now has students all across the country.
"People from all over the United States are calling me wanting lessons, but obviously I'm in Missouri," Matthews said. "I've been doing some Zoom classes with my virtual students or give them tips on the Tik Tok app itself."
One of Matthew's students in Missouri had no idea his driving instructor was Tik Tok famous, until she popped up on his timeline feed.
"I was like, shocked about it, when she popped up on my 'For You Page,'" 15-year-old Preston Hyatt said. "I didn't expect her to be the type to go on Tik Tok or to be making driving videos for students."
The driving Tik Toks aren't specific to new or experienced drivers. Matthews thinks every driver can use a refresher on the rules of the road when the weather gets difficult to drive in.
"The roads are horrible and especially for my new drivers, it's scary," Matthews said. "But it's still dangerous for every driver and it's important to stay safe and don't go out if you don't have to."
Matthew's 14-year-old son, Jalen, helps his mom film her Tik Tok videos in the car. It was Jalen's idea for Matthews to start uploading her driving lessons on an app he frequently uses.
"My son burst through my bedroom door at 5:30 in the morning yelling I went viral on this app and I had over 50,000 followers in one night," Matthews said. "So now he's my cameraman and it's fun bonding time with me and him because it's something that he enjoys."
Coach Matthew's Tik Tok can be found at @drivinglessons101. If you plan on driving out in this week's weather, MoDOT has updated road coverage maps and KOMU 8 will continue to provide weather updates on our website.