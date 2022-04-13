BOONE COUNTY — Local emergency personnel will complete an emergency training exercise responding to an artificial plane crash on Tuesday, April 19 at the Columbia Regional Airport.
The exercise will run from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release. The following agencies will be present:
- The City of Columbia
- The Boone County Office of Emergency Management
- The Boone County Fire Protection District
- The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District
- Local law enforcement agencies
- Health care providers
Emergency personnel will respond to a simulated plane crash, with volunteers acting as crash victims. First responders will act as they would in a real emergency.
Local residents near COU should expect to see emergency vehicles and personnel at the scene. The exercise will have no impact on scheduled flights to and from the airport.
Those interested in volunteering for the exercise should contact Christopher Kelley with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management at CKelley@boonecountymo.org or 573-554-7908.