The U.S. Department of Labor released $90 million in grants to 68 organizations Friday, including Job Point in Columbia.
Aimed at expanding registered apprenticeships, the YouthBuild grants will provide access to education and training for disadvantaged younger people not currently enrolled in school or involved in the workforce.
YouthBuild grants will support citizens ages 16-24 in the form of education and training to provide those enrolled with a better chance of receiving a high-quality income.
Job Point in Columbia received nearly $1.5 million in YouthBuild grants. Only one other Missouri organization, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, received aid from the grants.
Locally, Job Point aims to link Missouri citizens to jobs and aid in career guidance. According to the organization's website, Job Point's vision is to strengthen the workforce by generating "personal fulfillment" and "economic independence" within individuals.
Participants will split their time between the classroom and workplace training to ensure maximum efficiency when entering the workforce.
The YouthBuild program was created in August of 2022 to aid disadvantaged communities burdened by pollution with 40% of certain federal investments.
Brent Parton, acting assistant secretary for employment and training, explained that these grants are made possible through the Biden-Harris administration's investments.