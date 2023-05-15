COLUMBIA - Experts are predicting this year's allergy season to be longer than most and potentially bring on worse symptoms than in years past.
MU Health Care's Dr. Christine Franzese said she has seen a real trend of worsening allergy conditions and longer growing seasons over the years. According to Franzese, this year's growing season is expected to be about three weeks longer than normal years.
"Most of my patients tell me they're expecting misery coming to Missouri," Franzese said.
Missouri is currently transitioning from spring allergies to summer allergies. This means the primary cause of allergy symptoms is shifting from tree pollen to grass pollen, according to Franzese.
"When people talk about, 'I'm mowing my lawn and I'm miserable, I'm sneezing, I'm having a hard time breathing,' some people are even so sensitive to grass pollen they may get hives," Franzese said.
Despite these symptoms, Franzese said although being outside may be a challenge for some, it can still manageable.
"If you're going outside, let's say you're jogging, you're exercising, you're doing yard work and you have outdoor pollen sensitivity, particularly to grasses, have extra clothes on and then you can take them off," Franzese said. "Or showering, that's a great thing to do after you're done working outside."
Franzese also recommends being active earlier in the day, rather than later.
There are certain cases Franzese recommends residents see a doctor.
"If you have symptoms where you're taking medication daily for long periods of time and it's not controlling your symptoms," Franzese said.
Additionally, Franzese said patients might also consider seeing a doctor if they're taking one or more medications, or if they unwanted experience side effects from their medication.