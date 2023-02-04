COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.
Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food without funding. One of these restaurants is Goldie's Bagels on South Ninth Street. Goldie's went viral this past fall for their "Whoever Needs, Come and Eat" program. The program provides those who cannot afford it with a bagel, cream cheese, and a coffee. Struby Struble, an employee at Goldie's, shared the backstory behind this program.
"It's a part of the tenant of our beliefs in our business strategy," Struble said. "It's about being a part of your community and how we're all in this together."
Struble developed a close relationship with Nickles, as he was a regular in the shop. She reflected on her experiences with him, including the first time they met.
"The first time George came in, it was to ask us to call paramedics for him... We of course helped him in all the ways that we could and told him to come back." Struble said.
Nickles' passed away from internal bleeding which was exacerbated by alcoholism. Misty Alexander, Nickles' daughter, reflected on his final moments.
"We made sure all of his last wishes were granted to the best of our abilities," Alexander said. "He knew it was coming. He chose to go on comfort care. He got to hold his grandson... and he went to sleep, and that was the end for him."
Nickles was not very present in Alexander's life and was in and out of prison dealing with substance abuse issues. After he was released, he chose to opt out of pursuing a day-to-day life living with his family. Alexander shared why she thinks her father chose this lifestyle.
"I just think he wasn't capable of the normal day-to-day life. I think he became institutionalized in prison, and it's impossible after spending 27 years total in prison, to come out and know how to be an adult without being told what to do." Alexander said.
Nickles' comes from a large family that tried to help him adjust when he left prison. His choice to live on the streets was not recived well by the majority of his family, especially from his sister, June McCarson.
"All of us have homes and we tried to make him stay with us, but he had a longing to be with his friends." McCarson said.
McCarson was the go-to person Nickles called whenever he was in trouble. Although it upset her at times, her connection with him washed all of that away.
"You don't give up on your family, because you have good times, too." McCarson said.
Nickles' passing spread like wildfire in the community after Alexander posted the news to her Facebook account. Various businesses and programs donated to the family for them to be able to host the memorial. Alexander shared that she was surprised that her father had touched so many people's hearts.
"He was known as 'Pops' or 'Grandpa' in his community downtown... he showed a lot of younger people that are struggling where they can go to get meals and how to go to the wardrobe and get warm clothes as the seasons change, and where to sign up for different things," Alexander shared.
McCarson echoed this, sharing that her family didn't really understand how large his community was.
"He had his own family [and] community down here that we didn't even realize because we lived our lives hoping that he would live in our lives the way we want to," McCarson said.
Alexander reflected on what she wished she'd said to her father before he passed.
"I'm sorry for not realizing what a community he had down here... I wish I would have known that he had real friends and friendships down here and respected it before he passed," Alexander said.
One of the friends he made was Darren Morton, the managing director of Turning Point Day Center. Morton witnessed Nickles connect other unhoused people with resources and ways to sign up for their needs through word-of-mouth. He said that Nickles was a valuable member of the community, and that many would never know what he was truly dealing with.
"It was cool to see how free-spirited and happy George was," Morton said. "Even with suffering and in a lot of pain, you didn't know that George was out here in as much pain as he was. So George will be missed," Morton said.
Alexander said that while her father, unfortunately, was too far gone for help, she hopes that younger people can gain the resources they need to get back on their feet.
"I think that once we institutionalize them, they're punished forever. My dad was never going to be able to rent an apartment or own a home because he had a felony. So, sometimes, even the people who are working can't even put a home in their name," Alexander said.
Struble also believes that people's opinions on unhoused people could start to shift with a simple conversation.
"I remember talking one time with folks who were telling me they had issues with unhoused people, and they were so scared. And I was like, Well, do you think that maybe they're scared of you too? It blew their minds because it's like, we're the one's in power here... I would love for folks to think about making eye contact with someone when they walk by and smiling and saying hello," Struble said.
The memorial was held at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, where the Turning Point Day Center is also hosted. The memorial was organized by Nickles' nieces, Jackie and Stacie Carpenter. The family handed out care packages of chips, cookies, chili, potato soup, hot dogs, water, and coffee.
Alexander shared what the memorial means to not only them, but the community Nickles created.
"This was our way of letting everyone downtown have their chance to mourn. Oftentimes, people in these situations aren't invited to funerals or families don't want to acknowledge that part of their life. But this was my dad's community, and they deserve the chance to grieve their losses as much as we do."