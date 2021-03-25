COLUMBIA - Data shows weather patterns in mid-Missouri are becoming more irregular over time, but one local farmer said he is staying prepared for roller coaster weather during his busiest season.
"This is our main season," Strawberry Hill Farms owner Steven Sapp said. "It takes a lot of production time, from January on, to get all the product seeded or transplanted and get everything ready."
Strawberry Hill Farms is a family owned farm that has been in business since 1980. Sapp said the farm is in full hybrid production for their spring and summer harvest.
"Right in the middle of February, that's when we really start to get busy," he said. "We gotta get ready for when spring hits because you never know when the weather is going to change, and people are going to be ready to come out and play."
Despite an irregularly dry fall, exceptionally cold temperatures in February, and a few weeks of heavy rain, Sapp said he has learned to be flexible with the weather in his 20 years as farm owner.
"Every year is a little different," he said. "And so you always have to just kind of be prepared for what might happen. Our business is very weather related, so it's always a balance of trying to figure out what the weather's going to do and how it's going to affect your crop."
KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said climate change is causing more frequent extremes in weather, forcing farmers to jump through hurdles to maintain regular growing seasons.
"Farmers are really directly impacted by our changing climate from our warming world," Gewecke said. "A lot of that is because of the extremes that they're having to deal with. They have to deal with when it's dry, we do go into more of a drought, when we get rain, we get a lot of it at one time. When it's really hot, we get a heatwave and it's dry. In winter, which is shrinking, we still get extreme winter weather. We will get still brutal cold snaps, or maybe we'll get a lot of snow and then right after that, we might get a lot of rain."
According to the Missouri Climate Center, the last time a colder 2-week period occurred in Missouri was 1989, between Dec. 11-24. Sapp said Strawberry Hills was prepared, but many of their vendors faced difficult circumstances.
"We get plants from Michigan, California or Florida," Sapp said. "That two week window where it was so cold, a lot of those shipments were delayed. There's also not enough crop out there to lose those shipments due to freezing, there's nothing replacing them... So that kind of put everybody two weeks behind."
Gewecke added that farmers have an interesting relationship with climate change.
"They're one of the folks who can really help with climate mitigation, and help to actually move us forward and help the situation," Gewecke said. "They can change their techniques of how they farm. For example, if they go into no-till, they have natural fertilizer and can actually suck carbon out of the atmosphere and put it into the ground. That can really help in the long run... by really making it more of a natural and sustainable farming process, it can really be helpful in climate mitigation. Farmers are directly impacted but they can also directly help."
As for more recent weather patterns, Sapp said the biggest issue with the recent rain spell is not the precipitation, but the lack of sunshine.
"Sunshine is great," he said. "'Its just a matter of you know how much sunshine you have in the whole month. If it's cloudy and overcast for the majority of the month, then the plants don't grow the same."
Good news for farmers, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather reported Thursday morning that a warming trend with more sunshine is on its way.