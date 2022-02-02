COLUMBIA — Root Cellar, a farm-to-table grocery store with locally sourced products, has been awarded a 3-year Local Food Promotion Program grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The grant is in collaboration with The Loop CID and the Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri.
The organizations will use the grant funds to improve the customer experience at Root Cellar with new technology and strategies. This includes increased support for local farmers and entrepreneurs who have struggled to market and sell their products, as well as farmers from minority groups, according to a news release.
The Greenbelt Land Trust aims to work with farmers to tell the story of food production in mid-Missouri.
“We’ve worked a lot with local farmers over the last few years, and one thing that’s become apparent is that our local growers are often among the best land stewards we’ve got,” Greenbelt executive director Mike Powell said.
But farmers are having trouble getting and keeping the land they need, Powell said. He hopes to help local farmers build sustainable businesses and "provide them with opportunities to keep and protect their land permanently."
The partnership will also support local food artisans and entrepreneurs through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen and other small business development programs.
New positions will be created alongside the partnership, including a distribution coordinator at Root Cellar and a local food system coordinator at Greenbelt.