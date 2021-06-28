Local farmers see more pests after rain

COLUMBIA - Some farmers in Columbia are noticing more pests, like Japanese beetles, because the rain makes it harder to spray their crops.
"It's a big pest that can defoliate those leaves," Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's Co-Founder Adam Saunders said. "Timing that is really important both for orchards and vineyards in the region and around the country, and for home gardeners and production scale."
According to the USDA, Japanese beetle attack the foliage, flowers or fruits of more than 300 different plants.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is expecting more showers and thunderstorms in the coming days. Saunders said having too much rain can be a challenge in agriculture in a lot of ways.
"When it rains a lot, you can get lots of weeds, and it's difficult to get your tractors out there, and get in to work," Saunders said.
One local farmer said her crops are already a couple of weeks behind compared to last year because of the early summer heat. Joan Dyer said the rain brings an even bigger challenge to the growth of her crops.
"If the rain comes right after we spray every week, that's not helpful," Dyer said. "We have to reapply, and that's additional production and labor costs."
Dyer and her husband own an organic orchard called Cultivate Co. She said pests brought out by the rain are even harder to handle organically.
"I'm going to have to figure out an organic spray so I don't lose some of those crops," she said.
Despite the potential rain this week, Dyer said she's ready for the challenge to keep people's favorite summer crops alive.
"It (the rain) doesn't scare me as much because we don't know exactly what to expect," she said. "We can discuss and figure out what our next plan of action is."