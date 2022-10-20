FULTON - Local food bank SERVE Inc. is just one of the many food banks that is experiencing supply chain issues.
"Callaway County, as well as all surrounding counties, their food pantries are struggling," Carol Lewis, SERVE Inc.'s outreach coordinator, said. "The supply of food is looking pretty grim."
SERVE Inc. primarily feeds residents of Callaway County. Diane Henry, the client services lead, said they feed about 800 people each month.
"We're seeing shortages and we're also seeing the quality of food not quite being what it was last year. You know, you might get a lot of snacky foods or things like that instead of the nutritional things that they can make a meal with," Henry said.
Not only are food banks seeing shortages, but also the food isn't that nutritional.
"I believe we're setting at about a 17% higher rate of people that we're helping than we were at this time last year," Lewis said. "I believe the last numbers that I looked at, we're running about 20 tons less of food than we were this time last year."
This is affecting many mid-Missouri organizations, and even some grocers are seeing longer waits for food.
"Some of our biggest supporters are our local grocers," Lewis said. "They've been amazing to us, they're feeling it too, so it's not just food pantries. I have a feeling that as the winter months start coming on, everybody's gonna feel it at some point."
Additionally, Serve Inc. gets a lot of their food from the Central Food Bank.
"We are seeing a lot of shortages in the pantry whether it's from the food bank or just donations in general, but we did do a month-long food drive which helped us dramatically," Henry said.
SERVE Inc. hosted a food drive in September in hopes to ease local hunger insecurities in the community.
According to Lewis, Serve Inc. received immense support from several local entities.
"A lot of people need to understand that the food that we collected, though, it's not going to last but a couple of months with people asking for more assistance. We have a lot of people asking for energy assistance, but unfortunately, our funds are running low," Lewis said.
The organization says they are seeing an increase in people seeking assistance but receiving less food.
Due to this, SERVE Inc. is hosting an event this weekend to help raise money for the food pantry as part of their organization's commitment to assist local residents who rely on them.
Saturday is its annual Halloween charity ball at the Fulton Country Club. The proceeds will go toward earmarking money for the food pantry, energy assistance, prescription assistance, and toward their adoptive family program.
"I don't believe that anywhere in Missouri you're gonna find a food pantry that's like, 'oh no, our supplies fine,' it's not gonna happen," Lewis said. "Everybody's feeling the heat and it is our goal at SERVE, and a lot of the other food pantries that we know very well, the idea of telling people we have to give you a little bit less, it's not acceptable to us."
Lewis hopes in the next month they will see more food on the shelves and be able to go into grocery stores and order their normal pallets.
"We have a lot of great volunteering programs," Lewis said. "They can volunteer to work in the food pantry to assist in, you know, several other ways. They can always call our office, they can get online and fill out a volunteer application, donations can be made online or they can mail in a check."
The Halloween charity ball starts at 8 p.m. Saturday. For tickets and more information, visit Serve Inc.'s website.