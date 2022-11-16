COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is preparing for the winter months ahead.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices this year are 11% higher than last year. The increase in food prices is causing more people to rely on the Food Bank.
This year the Food Bank is serving 15,000 more people than last year. The increase is causing the Food Bank to spend three times more on supplies and resources, according to the Food Bank's director of communications and marketing Katie Adkins.
Adkins said they are trying to be flexible because of the higher demand at this time.
"An increase in need and higher expenses for us, it's a challenging time," Adkins said.
Adkins says they are lucky enough to start providing turkeys this year ahead of Thanksgiving.
The Food Bank also provides resources to warming centers in Columbia and Jefferson City. Adkins says this year, they are also supporting unhoused people.
"We do have a [new] program that helps some of our unhoused neighbors called 'Share Boxes' or 'Share Packages,'" Adkins said. "Those are really small kits that have enough resources for a day or two days that are easy to take along with someone."
Adkins says they are excited about providing this to people.
The Food Bank will host its annual Partnership Against Hunger event at various locations around mid-Missouri next Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their goal is to collect items like canned goods and boxed meal kits.
For more on how to donate or to utilize the Food Bank's resources, visit its website.