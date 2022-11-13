COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.
In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption.
The tour will allow the public to experience firsthand what it is like to be in the foster care system. Participants will meet at the administrative office in Columbia. The bus will make several stops, MU Healthcare, the states Children's Divison, Boone County court system, and stop by a foster family's home.
In light of November being adoption awareness month, the organization has hosted several events to advocate for awareness.
"We are talking to different groups about foster care and adoption," Cheif Development Officer Rachel Blackmore said. "A lot of this happens not just in the month of November. It happens all the time. We are always happy to come to talk about what we do," Blackmore said.
On the bus ride, mini presentations will be shown to provide riders with more information about the complex system.
"The executive director of Central Missouri CASA, the court-appointed special advocate. Will come on the bus and talk about the services they provide," Blackmore said.
The organization is expecting anywhere from 15 to 20 people to participate.
"It's a big chunk of time to ask people to give up out of their work day. So those 15 to 20 people that we have coming are making a huge sacrifice to come learn about what happens to kids in foster care," Blackmore said.
MoX will be the bus provider for tomorrow's tour. If interested in foster care, email infor@mofosteradopt.com.