Local fruit tree farmers prepare for potential overnight freeze

COLUMBIA - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is expecting a hard freeze Tuesday night that could run into Wednesday morning.
Snow in mid-Missouri made for a unusually cold Tuesday. While some people were eager to stay inside, one fruit tree farmer spent the morning checking on the damage to his apple orchard.
"We're getting worried they're (the apples) frozen," Bruce Alspaugh said. "If that happens, we may not have apples this year."
Alspaugh has been growing apple trees in Columbia for 20 years. He says although he won't know the full damage to his crops for another few weeks, this week's cold temperatures could put fruit trees on track for a slow in crop production, known as alternate year bearings.
"In an odd number year like 2021, we might have nothing," he said. "But in a year like 2022, we might have so many apples we can hardly deal with them."
Another local fruit tree farmer said people should keep their crops as hydrated as possible with water and fertilizers like kelp meal.
"That (fertilizing) will hopefully help soak into the flowers at the different stages of development, and protect it from the cold weather," Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's Co-Founder, Adam Saunders, said. "It also helps rehydrate them so if they're at all dry, that helps give them a buffer for the cold."
Saunders said people should bring tender plants inside and cover any summer crops, like tomatoes and peppers.
"The cold weather will either really kill them (the crops) or slow them down," he said. "So if you did already plant those crops, you might consider planting more and keeping an eye on them if they don't make it."
In a couple of days, Saunders said people with fruit trees will be able to pull apart the flowers to see how much damage there is to fruitlets, if any.
A freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather has the latest weather updates for the upcoming week.