COLUMBIA – Though Memorial Day weekend typically signals days off for most Americans, some people have holiday-related obligations they have to fulfill.
At Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery, both employees and visitors are on the clock as soon as the weekend begins. While employees complete mandated tasks, families and friends of loved ones fulfill personal duties.
Kent Knudsen is the General Manager of the funeral home and cemetery and says that this is one of their busiest times of the year.
“It starts early in the week, some people want to avoid the crowd, and then it'll carry through until late in the day on Monday,” Knudsen said. “So we'll have thousands of vehicles and visitors this weekend.”
Knudsen says that in total, there are approximately 3,000 cars that come through the 50-acre property each Memorial Day weekend, meaning that he and his staff must have all hands on deck.
“Most definitely overtime is required this week, and there's not very many vacations or days off leading up to Memorial Day, but that's okay,” Knusden said. “That's what we're here for. And we get it back after Memorial Day when we can relax a little bit. But we're honored to do it for the veterans.”
For the holiday, the cemetery staff puts up flags along the roads of the entire cemetery for veterans who donated their flag to fly in their memory. Then, they set up tents at all three of their entry locations and hand out brochures with those veterans' names in them. They also offer smaller flags for family members or friends to put on a veterans' burial space.
The actual landscape of the cemetery includes thousands of headstones. Even though there are hundreds of veterans mixed in beside non-veterans, there is also a separate veteran section for veterans and their families.
This section is decorated with military flags from each branch of service, as well as a prisoner of war flag and American flag. There is also a veterans monument that has been there since before Knusden began his role.
Shirley Smith-Kirk was at Memorial on Friday with a friend decorating the graves of her parents, grandparents and three sons. Though she has no veterans in her family, she came out today to avoid the rush coming later.
“If you come on the day before or the day Memorial Day is, you really get a little congestion,” Smith-Kirk said. “But we always come a little earlier.”
Smith-Kirk was born and raised in Columbia and says that over the past few decades, she has seen people’s attitudes towards the holiday change.
“It's not like it used to be because people used to honor it and get out and decorate and stuff,” Smith-Kirk said. “And the younger generation doesn't do that. My grandkids think this is foolish of me to do this and I'm wasting money.”
Susan Dittmer was also born and raised in Columbia. She currently lives in Marshall but says that she makes the drive to Memorial every year.
“It is a tradition for me to get down here on the Friday before Memorial Day and put the flowers out,” Dittmer said.
Dittmer’s dad and uncles fought in World War II. Her father served in the Air Force. He passed away in 1990 and is buried beside his wife.
“It's just really pretty, pretty endearing, that they served, like they did,” Dittmer said. “And when I see a veteran of any kind, I always think of my dad, my uncles. I mean, they were just very brave men.”
Dittmer shares the same sentiment as Smith-Kirk that this time of year holds less and less significance for people.
“Well, I just see my dad's concern that people, they get too busy,” Dittmer said. “They forget people in their lives. And I just really feel like this is one day that we can memorialize their lives, and to express how much we still love them.”