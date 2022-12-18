COLUMBIA - People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon.
Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels, and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes.
The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's Jewish community. The group is run by Rabbi Avraham Lapine and Channy Lapine. This is the third year the Lapine's have hosted this event.
The holiday comes amid a spike in anti-Semitic rhetoric and incidents in the U.S.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the U.S. has seen an increase in Anti-Semitic incidents over the past five years, with a record number recorded in 2021.
This hatred was amplified in recent weeks as several high-profile celebrities spread anti-Semitic rhetoric and former President Donald Trump met with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist podcast-er Nick Fuentes
Rabbi Lapine says it's especially important for Jews to celebrate Hanukkah amid this uptick in hate.
"That's one of the messages of Hanukkah. We fight hatred, we fight darkness with light," said Rabbi Lapine. "The best way to combat that is actually to be more proud of our Judaism, more bold about it, and be more open about it."
Sarah Roth attended the event with her young daughter Milly Roth. They've lived in Columbia for about a year and half after moving from Chicago.
Roth said they make an extra effort to attend Jewish events since Columbia has a smaller Jewish population than Chicago. She said it's been frightening to read about the spike in anti-Semitic rhetoric.
"It's scary to feel like people are thinking of us as just sort of a negative stereotype and not as people who are part of every community we belong to," Roth said.
She believes Sunday's event can play a role in building tolerance.
"It's so important because I think it just makes us visible and human and I think it's really wonderful to share the great parts of our culture and tradition."
Bridgette Oldridge is another recent transplant. She's lived in Columbia for just a few weeks after moving from Oregon. Oldridge said she didn't know where to celebrate Hanukkah in Columbia until she connected with Rabbi Lapine.
"We told him we were wanting to celebrate for the first year and he said we have a menorah, which was amazing because I didn't know where to get one," said Oldridge. "So that was a really nice jumpstart."
Chabad at MU will light a nine-foot tall menorah Monday at 4:30 p.m. in front of City Hall with Mayor Barbara Buffaloe. They plan to hand out free donuts, chocolate gelt coins, and dreidels.