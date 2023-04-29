ASHLAND — A group looking to build the first skate park in Ashland made its first pitch to the public Saturday.
The Ashland Skate Park Association, which wants to build a 6,000-square-foot park, spoke with the Ashland Optimist Club. The group is led by Loren Plank, an Ashland city Alderman. Plank wants to build a place for skaters to go. Because Ashland has no skate park, Plank said skaters use the park pavilion.
"One of the things that I noticed is we have a lot of skaters here in town that really don't have a place to go," Plank said.
Ashland is growing, its population rising from 3,707 in 2010 to 4,747 in 2020. The city is a great bedroom community for Mid-Missouri residents, Mayor Dorise Slinker said.
"Ashland is a nice community," Slinker said. "It's a beautiful community. Everybody knows everybody."
The mayor said he's confident the city's population will hit 5,000 in the next year or two. Plank said he wants to build the park for families to keep up with the city's growth.
"The question that we ask is, are moms going to be comfortable, bringing their kids to the skate park?" Plank said.
He wants to build the project in the field between Ashland City Park and Southern Boone County High School. Plank said it's an ideal location because there is a place for families to sit and play.
The skate park is raising money through donations, though it's been slow to get the word out. Plank said the group has raised $10 of its $500,000 goal so far.
The group said it will raise money and build the park on its own, though Slinker said he supports the project.
On Saturday, members of the Optimist Club also expressed support for a skate park. Letitia Denhartog has lived in the city for over 20 years and works at the Southern Boone County Library. Denhartog said she thinks Ashland "desperately needs" a skate park.
"Working at the library, I see a lot of kids that want to ride skateboards and don't have a legitimate place," Denhartog said. "So they do it on our property."
Denhartog said she understands the importance of skating. She said her daughter used to skate when she was younger and that it's a great activity for kids not interested in team sports.
But, Denhartog said she believes there might be pushback because people have a bad perception of skaters. She said her daughter's experience with skateboarding shows that it can be a good thing.
Slinker agreed and said skateboarding can be an outlet for kids who might not be interested in traditional activities. He urged anyone who might be opposed to the project to have an open mind.
"Not every kid that has a skate board in their hand is going to be bad," Slinker said. "Not every kid that plays sports is going to be bad."
He said if bad behavior becomes a problem, Ashland Police could step in.
Asher Bailey, 9 years old, attended the Optimists Club meeting with his dad, Chris, who owns Parkside Skateshop in Columbia. Asher said he likes to scooter but thinks skateboarding is something everyone should try. His reasons are simple.
"I like it because it's really fun and makes it go fast," Asher said.
Plank said he thinks it will take about two to three years to build the park. You can click here to donate.