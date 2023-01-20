COLUMBIA - Two local groups are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter.
On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
The law's intention is to prevent encampments that could pose a threat to homeless people and their surrounding communities. The first offense for breaking the law is a warning. The second offense could cost people $750 in fines or put them in jail for up to 15 days
Shaun Spence, the director of community relations at the Salvation Army Harbor House, hasn't seen anything since the law took effect. However, he's expecting the issue to arrive at their doorstep at any moment.
"We've not seen a big impact yet," Spence said. "We certainly expect to see things in the coming weeks and months, and we might see a big deal in the coming years."
Sleeping on state-owned land might not be easy not only because of state legislation, but also because of the low temperatures. With temperatures unwilling to break into the 50s, the cold can be unforgiving, and Spence has seen that firsthand.
"We've seen people die in the last few weeks with the cold," Spence said. "That never gets easy to see."
As the only shelter that takes in families with children, Spence shared that it can be hard to turn away families. He shared the reason why other shelters may opt out of taking in children.
"If you've got kids there, there are all kinds of things that you have to deal with related to safety, and pedophiles, and so many different things," Spence said.
Unfortunately, the Harbor House is currently at full capacity. Spence says during times when they reach or are near their limits, they offer other resources.
"We certainly offer other resources through our social services manager, trying to help them find other ways to meet their needs," Spence said. "We work as closely as we can with all of the other organizations in town [such as] Love Columbia, Central Missouri Community Action, Voluntary Action Center, other organizations that work with people who are living unsheltered."
Conrad Hake is the newly promoted program director for Love Columbia. Hake described his job as an opportunity to "connect [the] community with resources and relationships for people in need."
Hake and his team have been monitoring the situation with Missouri's new law. He said he believes this law in the long term will do more harm than good.
"It's penalizing agencies that are already in the mix and doing the work already trying to help people, and it's also criminalizing people that are victims of an economy or a mental health system, or just a system in general that they just don't have the resource available to help themselves," Hake said.
Hake urged Columbia residents to change their mindsets on those experiencing homelessness in the city. He said he believes that the stereotypes associated with being homeless are preventing people from getting the proper help they need.
"... It's not as if we have this roaming migrant band of people that just don't want to engage in society," he explained. "I think there's a stereotype there that's completely overblown."
Both Love Columbia and The Salvation Army Harbor House not only have representatives available to connect those in need, but also have opportunities for local community members to volunteer. If you are interested in volunteering or donating to either of these shelters, visit Love Columbia's website and the Salvation Army Harbor House's website.