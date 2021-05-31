COLUMBIA - Several local groups held a silent march to honor the anniversary of George Floyd's death Monday night at the Boone County Courthouse.
Join us on Monday at 7PM at the Boone County courthouse. We'll have action steps, and the honor to have the Rev. C.W. Dawson speak. #TheFightContinues #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/F70ukjwuGu— The WE project (@valerieberta) May 30, 2021
Groups including Worley Street Roundtable, COMO For Progress, The WE Project, People's Defense, and Missouri Faith Voices sponsored the march.
The Worley Street Roundtable's Executive Director said Monday's march pushed for changes beyond just community policing, but also in educational, community, and government processes.
"It's a commemoration of not only us coming together, but also as a reminder that George Floyd could be me, it could be my husband, it could be my daughter," Brittany Fatoma said. "The work doesn't end. We have to continue to push and to hold people accountable."
The march started with a gathering at the Courthouse followed by a moment of silence.
Fatoma said the march was a chance for everyone to think about their own actions moving forward.
"It's a time of reflection so people can say, 'what can I do?' 'What can I tell my friends to do?'," she said. "What can we do to make sure Columbia does not become the next place someone is killed?"
One message behind the march was that everyone has worth and can make a difference.
"I think the greatest takeaway is that you matter," Fatoma said. "And what you do with your actions and how you stand up against racism matters and we need you."
According to a Facebook post, more than 100 people responded they were interested in attending the event.
It ended with a discussion by Reverend Dr. C.W. Dawson, with a discussion on issues plaguing marginalized communities.
"If we tell the truth with each other, we'll change the narrative," Dawson said. "And then it becomes, not you and me, but us. How do we build a better community in Columbia."
Although Fatoma said social unrest still exists, she hopes moments like Monday night remind people they are "the power."
"We want the people to know we come together on one accord and that we really can make the difference that we all want to see," she said.