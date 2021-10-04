BOONE COUNTY — The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is starting to administer flu shots for the community.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department is now offering flu vaccinations with clinics through schools, community outreach, and appointments. I’m talking to Sara Humm of the department to find out what the demand is here in Boone County. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0gAsGSovxZ— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) October 4, 2021
Flu shots will be available through clinics at schools, community outreach, and via appointments, according to the health department. The shots will also be available through MU Health Care, Hyvee, Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for the health department, said the demand for flu vaccinations this year is hard to tell since the rollout started a few weeks ago.
"Our focus at this time is doing these flu-based school clinics, which we have done for the past 13 years, and that takes us two months to get through those schools," Humm said.
According to the CDC, 193.8 million doses of the flu vaccine were distributed in the United States for the 2020-2021 flu season.
Humm also said the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine can be taken around the same time and don't need to be spaced out.
"Even if you have already have gotten your COVID-19 vaccine or the booster and you want to be protecting against influenza, you also want to get the flu vaccine. In fact, you can get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day," Humm said.
As far as how the flu season in mid-Missouri might look this winter, Humm said it is hard to tell at this point.
"The flu vaccine is based on the best educated guess on what the most dominant strains might be, so there are opportunities where maybe there is flu strain that is dominant where people get sick," Humm said. "Flu season can run until May, but usually the peak cases happen in colder months between November and February."
The Cole County Health Department has also started to administer flu vaccines with 344 shots already into arms. In the 2020-21 flu season, 2,860 vaccines were administered throughout the county.
MU Health Care is offering a flu clinic in Fulton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fulton Family Health.
The CDC says flu vaccine manufacturers are not reporting any delays in the vaccine supply or distribution this flu season. The health organization also encourages people to get their flu shot by the end of the October, according to the Washington Post.