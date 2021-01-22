COLUMBIA - Many health departments are releasing vaccine surveys as different phases and tiers are activated throughout the state.
The Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services and MU Health Care have both released surveys for mid-Missourians to submit their information.
PHHS said the different vaccine surveys come as a result of the state’s decentralized distribution process.
Sara Humm works as the Community Relations Specialist at the Columbia/ Boone County PHHS. She said the surveys will not sign you up for a vaccine but will provide you with information surrounding the vaccine rollout.
“Basically, we're putting this survey out there to collect their information and emails,” Humm said. “So that way, whenever we are ready to move into [Phase 1B] Tier 2, and we've received more vaccines, we can email them and let them know how they can basically register to get a vaccine.”
She said residents can fill whichever survey suits them best, or both of them.
“Here in Boone County, our focus is on Boone County residents and Boone County employers and employees,” Humm said. “MU Health Care has a much larger reach with the patients that they have, who use their services. And so we do have a little bit of some overlap with who we're reaching, but also there's some difference there.”
Boone County Surveys
The City of Columbia has a survey on its website for those in Boone County who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It says filling out the survey does not guarantee a vaccine, but rather provides a way for the department to let you know when doses are available.
“When the vaccine is available to you, we will be able to contact you with further instructions on where and how to get vaccinated,” the City of Columbia’s survey says.
MU Health Care also released a COVID-19 vaccine survey for the general public. It asks for people who want the vaccine to fill out the survey to stay updated on vaccine availability, adding that they will be contacted when it is available to them.
“Vaccines have shown a high level of effectiveness in preventing the illness during their clinical trials, but it’s important to remember that they are just one part of the combination of tools available to help stop the pandemic,” MU Health Care’s website says.
Boone Hospital Center does not currently have a survey for the general public to fill out to show interest in receiving the vaccine. Humm said Boone Hospital has been referring people to the city’s survey.
However, Boone Hospital Center’s Director of Marketing Ben Cornelius said they plan to issue a release surrounding a vaccine survey Friday.
Callaway County Survey
Callaway County Health Department has a 13 question vaccine survey on its website for those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. It says it is a requirement to fill out the survey completely in order to be added to the list.
“Once the vaccine is made available for your phase, the Callaway County Health Department will use your information from the survey below to contact you with further instructions on how to schedule an appointment to receive your vaccination,” the Callaway County Health Department says.
Cole County Survey
As for Cole County, the website says it is currently working on creating a self-scheduling link for the vaccine. It says the link will be posted no later than Feb. 10.
“At this time, we are scheduling those who filled out the survey and are eligible for the phase(s) we are currently vaccinating,” the Cole County website said. “If you did not complete the survey, please do not call the Health Department to be added to the list until you have first called your primary care physician.”
The survey is no longer available on its website.
Randolph County Survey
Randolph County does not have a survey out yet to gauge interest for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a Facebook post, the county's health department said it is working on creating a list.
"Many people have asked and we do not have a list for people to sign up for the vaccine since we do not know when we will be receiving it," RCHD said. "Once we are ready, we will schedule clinics by appointment only and will let our residents know via Facebook, local media, etc. how to sign up."
Miller County Survey
Miller County also has a survey available to create a list of eligible residents looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Once the vaccine is available at the Miller County Health Center, we will use your information from the survey below to contact you with further instructions on how to schedule an appointment to receive your vaccination," the Miller County Health Department said.