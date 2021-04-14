COLUMBIA - Local health communicators and doctors are working to ease community hesitancy following Tuesday's new CDC guidance to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The pause on this specific vaccine may cause anxieties among those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or an increase in community vaccine hesitancy. Local health experts want the public to know that this step was taken in an abundance of caution.
“The reason that the CDC and the FDA recommended the pause is so that further research review could be done to make sure that it is safe,” Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services' Community Relations Specialist, Sara Humm, said.
“We hold our vaccine safety to a very high standard,” MU Health Care's Dr. Margaret Day said. “I think it's likely that after this pause, you know, the Johnson & Johnson product may be offered again, and I think is most likely to be offered again, but certainly we'll see.”
Chief Medical Officer at Boone Hospital Center Dr. Robin Blount wants to remind her patients of the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.
“When you really look at the big picture, one in a million potential adverse events and again, we don't even know if it is from the vaccine yet,” she said.
Dr. Day wanted to remind the community of the potential long-term health implications from contracting the COVID-19 virus.
“The COVID-19 illness itself is known to have blood clotting potential as well,” she said. “That risk is up to 31% in ICU hospitalized patients, and you know, estimated that maybe one in 20 non-hospitalized patients, one in 100, hospitalized patients may get a blood clot with the COVID-19 infection.”
Day compared that risk of clotting with the incidence of six people with the rare form of blood clot. She said with nearly 7 million people already vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, the estimated risk for those getting vaccinated is .000088%.
Because of the small availability of this vaccine prior to the new guidance from Tuesday, county health officials believe this will have a minimal impact on the availability of vaccine appointments in central Missouri.
“So we do hope that, you know, message is really clear that so far, you know, vaccines are by far and are way safer than getting the COVID infection,” said Dr. Day.
“We always want to make sure that our information is clear. And also trying to make it approachable, because a lot of health information can get really scientific, and really, really kind of medical speak.” Humm said. “We try to make it as reader friendly as possible, and make sure that people understand the information.”
Humm says that focusing on public messaging that is clear and simple will provide factual information needed to ease some minds in the community.
“We're continuing to just post factual information from places like the CDC and the WHO and the state,” she said. “We want to make sure that people have the information that they feel like they can trust and, you know, a lot of this is relationship building.”