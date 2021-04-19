COLUMBIA - This past weekend, a husband and wife duo from Columbia drove 500 miles to Minneapolis to peacefully protest police brutality and pay their respects to victims.
Marilyn and Richard Henderson traveled to Minnesota to participate in a peaceful protest for Daunte Wright, in the city suburb of Brooklyn Center. After this, the two traveled to downtown Minneapolis where they paid respects at a memorial for George Floyd.
Richard explained that his wife was the driving force behind their travels to Minnesota.
"When my wife came to me yesterday and said she wanted to come, I was all for it because I've been praying about this nation, and this systemic racism for a while now," he said.
The Hendersons said they just dropped everything and came.
"I wanted to be here, see it for myself, feel it for myself," Richard said.
George Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin is currently on trial and charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. After arresting him, Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, a time which has been emphasized by prosecutors many times in the trial.
Closing arguments at Chauvin's trial were made by both the prosecution and defense on Monday, April 19, and the jury will begin deliberations after those are completed.
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black male was also killed by police. Wright died after being shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer at a traffic stop.
Not only did both tragedies occur in Minneapolis, but the two men were socially connected. Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, was Wright's high school teacher.
The impact these tragedies have on the Black community has created a sense of fear for loved ones.
"I have 6 brothers, and I have 2 sons, and this could well have been one of my loved ones, so it has to stop," Marilyn said.
Richard, a minister at Step of Faith Ministry in Columbia, said the best course of action is prayer.
"Pray, pray for peace, pray for unity," he said, "because this systemic racism, if people would just love one another as brothers, and get back to Gods truth, ya know god says love conquers all."
Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, President of Race Matters Friends, a non-profit advocating for racial equity in Columbia, said Derek Chauvin's trial is a lot of ongoing trauma.
"It's very hard to focus emotionally, it's an ongoing emotional tug of war," she said.
Wilson-Kleekamp explained that every time her son drives, she is on pins and needles.
"Every time the phone rings and it's my son, I'm worried something happened. This morning, I couldn't focus because I want to call him, it's nerve-racking and that's the case for a lot of people who have Black children," she said.
Marilyn explained that she came to the memorial because it was her duty.
"I felt a need to be heard and seen, and know that this was an injustice and the only way for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing," she said. "I felt like I had to not only speak out, but come here and stand up for what I believe was an injustice."
She compared the fear Black people have to going out, to staying in hibernation.
"It's as if we just need to stay hibernated, afraid to go out, and this shouldn't be. We have a right to drive, to go to parks, to go to restaurants, to attend schools, to go shopping, without the fear of never returning home safely," she said.
Wilson-Kleekamp said it is difficult for white people to understand what the Black community goes through.
"I'm not sure that people really understand the emotional weight of it," she said. "Our mission [at Race Matters Friends], is to educate people, particularly for white people to speak up, all the Black people I talk to are emotionally exhausted."
Richard made it clear what he thinks the answer to all these tragedies is, "peace triumphs," he said.