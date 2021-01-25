COLUMBIA - Columbia residents rallied behind the Kansas City Chiefs as they advanced to Super Bowl LV with their second consecutive A.F.C. Championship win on Sunday.
The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills with an impressive 38-24 victory.
Retail stores in the Columbia area are preparing for an increase in business as merchandise for the AFC Championship victory makes its way to stores later this week.
“I’d say the next two weeks will probably be pretty steady, pretty busy, kind of like Christmas rush and Black Friday for the next two weeks,” Ryan Brunner, sales lead at Rally House. said. “And obviously if they win, I expect another month of doubling sales goals.”
Residents in Columbia are excited for another chance to win the Super Bowl. Unlike last year, the Chiefs face a familiar foe in Tom Brady.
However, fans are confident that this year’s team can get it done against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Tampa Bay is going to be tough this year,” Carol Schwartze, a long-time Chiefs fan, said. “And you never know about Tom Brady. My gosh, 43-years-old, and the O-line is great. Their D-line’s great. It’s gonna be tough, but I think they can pull it out hopefully.”
With AFC Championship merchandise on its way to retailers, consumers can expect a little bit of everything. Stores will have plenty of gear for Chiefs fans before Super Bowl LV.
Whether it be clothes for children or adult jerseys and t-shirts, retail stores expect the demand for Chiefs gear to increase.
“We’re expecting a pretty heavy load of probably about 28 new items in store including shirts, hoodies, probably, you know, knick-knacks, kind of hardline stuff,” Brunner said.
Chiefs fans are hoping for a “changing of the guard” at Super Bowl LV. With Brady being 43-years-old, fans see a victory at the Super Bowl as a huge accomplishment for the franchise.
While the Super Bowl is still two weeks away, Kansas City Chiefs fans are celebrating this AFC Championship win and a chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions.