COLUMBIA — With schools and religious groups largely holding events online, anti-Semites found a new way to target Jewish people in 2020: "Zoom-bombings."
The term refers to when an uninvited guest joins a Zoom call, usually throwing slurs at marginalized groups.
The findings come from the Anti-Defamation League, which released its 2020 audit of anti-Semitic incidents on Tuesday. According to the report, "Zoom-bombings" saw a spike amid the pandemic.
One local Jewish organization, Mizzou Hillel, found itself turning to Zoom events at the start of the pandemic.
"Some of the virtual events that we've done were game nights and trivia," Mizzou Hillel Jewish education fellow Spencer Kaseff said. "We do a Jewish learning fellowship, virtually all of our meetings and stuff like that have taken place virtually."
Last year, there were 264 reported incidences of harassment at Jewish institutions like synagogues and Jewish community centers.
Out of those reports, 196 of them were "Zoom-bombings." 114 of the 196 directly targeted religious, educational or cultural institutions, including synagogues and schools. The remaining 82 targeted classes at K-12 schools, campus online lectures and private events.
While Mizzou Hillel was not a subject of "Zoom-bombings" themselves, they were given resources to prevent such attacks by Hillel International.
"As soon as 'Zoom-bombings' started to happen, it was like make sure all of your Zoom links have waiting rooms set up," Kaseff said. "For certain events ... they'll actually request that we set up a password on our link."
Mizzou Hillel Executive Director Jeanne Snodgrass said the organization's smaller size prevented it from being the subject of such attacks.
"We continue to take precautions and and take it seriously," Snodgrass said. "We also know that large organizations obviously have sort of potentially some increased risks because of how their information is being spread and advertised for sure."
Hillel International also educated its chapters on the ability to remove users from Zoom meetings. The organization providing these resources to Mizzou Hillel helped members feel comfortable, especially at a time when "Zoom-bombing" stories were rampant at the start of the pandemic.
"When we started putting on the waiting room," Kaseff said. "I felt like I had more control, which then felt like I could do better and also felt like nobody can get it. Nobody can get past me."