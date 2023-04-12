COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is warning of an increase in scam calls.
According to Columbia police, the department has recently seen an increase of reports of phone calls impersonating police officers.
The scammers are able to imitate official phone numbers to make the number appear it is from CPD when it is actually not.
Scammers use automated dialing software to set up robocalls. From there, they can decide what is displayed on the caller ID and start making calls.
Some victims reported that the scammer says the victim has a warrant and could be arrested unless a payment is provided.
Unfortunately, CPD is not the only local law enforcement agency to experience these crimes. Boone County Sheriff's Capt. Brian Leer said he hears about scam calls all the time.
"It's year-round," Leer said. "We will have weeks throughout the year where all of the sudden we'll just get several calls, sometimes three, four in one day."
Scammers use another tactic of saying the victim failed to appear for jury duty. Leer said this is a common one because it's the easiest way to play on people's memory or speculation of not receiving a notice.
"Some of them are really far fetched if you think about it," Leer said. "But in the heat of the moment, when people are scared, they want to make sure they're not going to jail. They'll follow those instructions. And a lot of times, they'll pay the money."
Leer said some scammers even use his name to increase their validity.
"It's open record," Leer said. "They'll contact a large agency and get a roster of every police officer they have at that agency, and then they'll just go around and use those names."
Victims are usually unable to recoup the funds they were scammed out of, Leer said, and sometimes it doesn't stop there.
"Sometimes they don't just stop at taking their money," he said. "They'll get them to send them pictures of their IDs. They'll give their social security numbers, their dates of birth, their phone numbers, their addresses, they'll give all sorts of information."
Both the Boone County Sheriff's Office and CPD said they, or any other law enforcement agency, will never contact an individual to request a payment under any circumstances.
Leer says even though they want to hold these perpetrators accountable, it's almost impossible to identify them.
"Technology is so vast right now that a lot of times it's rerouted and rerouted," he said. "They use Bitcoin and electronic currency because it's nearly impossible to track."
Leer says the best way to prevent being scammed is to not answer the call. If you do, and the call feels suspicious, hang up and contact law enforcement directly. He says to also protect your identity on your social media accounts.
"We always tell people, 'If you're ever in doubt in the conversation, take it upon yourself to call us directly and say, 'Here's what happened.'' Give us the story, tell us what happened and 99.9% of the time we're probably going to be like, 'That's a scam,'" he said.
Some clear signs to look for are any type of urgency in the conversation to make a payment immediately.
CPD recommends call blocking to prevent these numbers from reaching contact. Never provide any personal or financial information such as credit card numbers and expiration dates, bank account numbers, dates of birth or Social Security numbers to any unsolicited callers.