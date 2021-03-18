Local leaders urge safety as spring break travel ramps up

COLUMBIA - For many mid-Missourians, spring break is just a week away.
The University of Missouri and Columbia Public Schools will start spring break March 27, and people are planning trips to get out of the house.
One local travel agent, Jerry Price, said he is now seeing a lot more people ready to get outside and travel.
"In particular, spring break has been active," Price said.
One of the reasons Price thinks more people are willing to travel is access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
"People who are getting the vaccine feel more comfortable traveling and are ready to get out of the house," Price said.
Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie has also seen a connection between travel and receiving the vaccine.
"I think there's a strong connection between people getting vaccinated and people making the decision to travel, so that they may get vaccinated and go somewhere where they feel the precautions that people are taking meet their expectations," McConachie said.
Nationally, spring break travel has broken records for airline flights during the pandemic.
On Friday, March 12, TSA saw its highest number of passengers since last March. There were a total of 1,357,111 people who traveled that day. As of Thursday, TSA recorded seven consecutive days of more than 1 million air travelers.
Price has seen these trends first hand.
"People are pretty comfortable flying, I haven't heard a lot of resistance," Price said.
However, despite more vaccinations, leaders are still urging caution when traveling.
"Our first priority is the safety of our visitors and our residents," McConachie said.
During a White House Briefing this week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said it's still crucial to be safe this spring break. The CDC is still recommending people to not travel at this time.
"We are just starting to turn the corner," Walensky said. "The data are moving in the right direction, but where this goes is dependent on whether we all do what must be done to protect ourselves and others."
The Department of Homeland Security also announced extended restrictions for non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico through April 21.
"To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel," a tweet said from the department.
MU and CPS in emailed statements both said they encourage students and staff to follow CDC guidelines. Christian Basi, spokesperson for MU, said the university is not preparing for any extra COVID-19 testing after the break, except for the usual testing available.