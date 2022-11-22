COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia will hold a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.
The Center Project will host the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue.
Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.
National reports say Club Q was known to be a "longtime safe haven for the local LGBTQ community" and that the shooting has "shattered a sense of security."
The Center Project said it was saddened by the recent shooting.
"Beautiful souls, taken too soon," the Center Project said in its Facebook post.
A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police have not released any details about a motive.
