COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia will hold a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

The Center Project will host the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue.

Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

National reports say Club Q was known to be a "longtime safe haven for the local LGBTQ community" and that the shooting has "shattered a sense of security."

Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday.

The Center Project said it was saddened by the recent shooting. 

"Beautiful souls, taken too soon," the Center Project said in its Facebook post.

A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police have not released any details about a motive.

