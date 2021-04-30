COLUMBIA - It's been almost an entire year since theater students at Stephens College have had a live performance. But, it hasn't stopped them from learning.
Friday night is the last installment in a series of masterclasses put on by Stephens College and open to the Columbia community. Registration is still open and the master class starts at 4 p.m.
The virtual meeting allows students to hear critiques from industry professionals. The master class comes at a time when live theater is still out of reach for most people. Students say the inability to perform on stage is limiting but creates new opportunities.
"It's cool because we wouldn't be able to get them if we were in person," second-year student Rachel Ives said. "Hopefully in the future, we can have more professionals come in-person, but if not, that's ok because we've adapted and we know how to move forward."
Stephens College students have put on several live performances virtually and say that experience is valuable - even if it won't be missed.
"I think that it's going to be better when we come back, there's a weird sense of community," theater student Riley McGregor said. "It's been really clear in the master class, we're all kind of pulling for one another and we're excited to open back up."
As the weather warms, live performances are heating up. Friday, on International Jazz Day, Logboat Brewing Co. is hosting a live jazz performance. Outdoor performances are also planned at the Maplewood Barn Theater.
Sarah Dresser, manager of the Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs, said live performances bring more than art to Columbia.
"When you're able to leave your house and go out on the town, maybe you're going to have dinner before or grab a drink after," Dresser said. "So there really is this huge economic impact of being able to go out."
The performers themselves are anxious to get back in front of a live audience.
"I know throughout all of this, my heart has been empty, and I'm hoping when we get back to in-person productions again, this will be another way to fill up their heart to see people on stage and make connections with them," Ives said.
If you want to keep up with all the performances offered leading up to the summer, Dresser encourages you to sign up for the city's cultural affairs newsletter.