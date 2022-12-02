Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday.
Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City.
Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City, died on Nov. 11, 1991, at the age of 67. Bledsoe was nominated for the Conservation Hall of Fame by his son-in-law, Jim Dickson.
Bledsoe began his career with MDC in 1942 as a towerman and firefighter, according to a news release.
He served in the MDC forestry division in several capacities before being promoted to a new assignment in 1951, where he traveled the state promoting forestry conservation. He took a “mobile motion picture unit” to rural schools to show conservation films and lecture on wildlife and forestry conservation. He would entertain his audiences by playing his guitar and singing ballads to emphasize Missouri's conservation philosophy and movement.
In 1953, Bledsoe formed a country music band with other MDC staff and produced a pilot radio show called "Woody and the Ozark Smoke Eaters."
"Although the show was high in entertainment content, Woody used it to preach the dangers of forest fires and to sell good wildlife and forestry practices," MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley said. "The pilot show was presented to MDC administration and they were so impressed they had him produce the show for use on about 25 radio stations throughout the state as a public service. The show was an immediate success and evoked good responses from the public and radio stations. Thus, 'Woody the Singing Forester' was born."
Pauley added that the show expanded into 26 annual episodes and ran on more than 40 radio stations for 20 years.
In 1954, Bledsoe was promoted to radio-TV specialist in Jefferson City and placed in charge of radio and television productions for MDC.
Bledsoe became the voice of Smokey Bear in Missouri om 1957 when he was placed in charge of MDC exhibits. He made hundreds of personal appearances with an animated Smokey at county fairs throughout the state.
He also became a much sought-after speaker for civic organizations and sportsmen's clubs and presented at hundreds of school assembly programs around the state.
Bledsoe began producing and hosting a 30-minute television show for MDC called "Missouri Outdoors" in the early 1960s that aired until 2007.
Bledsoe is the 46th inductee into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame.
The award honors deceased citizen conservationists and former employees of MDC, other conservation-related government agencies, universities, or organizations who have made substantial and lasting contributions to the state’s fisheries, forestry, or wildlife resources. For more information on the Hall of Fame, visit MDC's website.