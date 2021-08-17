Local marching bands retake the field

COLUMBIA − Last year, something was missing from Hickman High School's football games.
"They only allowed 300 in the stadium and that included the football players," Hickman High School Director of Bands Denis Swope said. "They didn't want to add our hundred in."
Crowd restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the marching band to the sidelines. Beyond that, the band wasn’t even able to rehearse together for most of the season.
“We had to split our ensemble since we were over 100 students,” Swope said. “We had to split it in halves so we could only rehearse half the students at a time.”
This split meant the students didn’t get to know each other as well as they normally would.
“We didn’t really have any section bonding or anything like we usually do,” senior drum major Abby Oreskovich said. “I feel like everyone was just kind of strangers trying to move toward the same purpose. It didn’t feel right.”
Oreskovich missed performing at games and competitions last year, but there was one thing that she missed more than that.
“Being around the people that we love,” Oreskovich said. “A huge part of marching band is the socialization. That’s one of the biggest reasons I do marching band is because the whole band I feel like are all my friends.”
This year, the band is back on the field in full force and there is a little extra excitement this time around.
“I think that everyone is working harder this year because they feel like we were deprived of what we wanted last year,” Oreskovich said.
What they wanted was the opportunity to perform together, just like they normally would. They have that opportunity this year.
“I’m just happy that we’re able to actually have a season like we want to have,” Swope said.
A return to normal, something everyone is longing to see. Hickman High School will take the field