COLUMBIA -Instruments, sheet music and amplifiers are bound to be found in spades at at Palen Music Center (PMC) on Broadway in Columbia. Electronic keyboards and guitar picks occupy the center of the floor. Violins, horns and guitars hang along the walls. Classic rock songs fill the room.
“I've done this for a long time,” Ray Maltbie, the store’s general manager, said. “One thing I really love about it is everyone I get to work with and everyone I see on a daily basis… Everybody has a love for music, which I have also.”
The love and passion for music Maltbie possesses helps to connect with customers and musicians who buy or rent sheet music and instruments from PMC, in addition to using the practice rooms in the back of the store.
Maltbie said that PMC has been able to stay in business thanks to the rapid growth of online sales, a part of business that has seen a drastic increase in use across many businesses in several industries this year.
PMC also continued providing lessons virtually to students.
Despite success for PMC online, Maltbie said that there are still some obstacles the pandemic has brought on the business.
“If you have a family that might be out of job or out of work, cut hours, first thing you cut is any extra expenditures, like music lessons,” Maltbie said.
Palen Music Center isn’t the only music business to provide lessons and hope to customers. The Music Suite on Providence Road has seen increased piano sales from families who have found extra time on their hands, according to Music Suite owner Pat Rybolt.
"People are being locked in their homes with not a lot to do," Rybolt said. "And they're finding that music is something that can involve the whole family."
Rybolt mentioned that her business was also affected by the ongoing pandemic, as some children and parents returned instruments, despite the availability of online lessons.
"Not having that community of fellowship with the other kids makes a big difference to students who are just starting," Rybolt said. "They need to have other people and be involved with other people, and that's part of the excitement is be with their friends, and they didn't have that."
However, in a time where it is easy to lose hope and confidence for the future, studies have shown that listening to or playing music has a therapeutic effect on people, helping to improve the well-being of people with mental illnesses and people who have recently lived through traumatic experiences. A recent study conducted in Italy last summer showed the effects of music therapy on clinical workers treating patients for COVID-19.
During the pandemic, Maltbie and Rybolt have received compliments and words of gratitude from thankful customers, musicians and families.
"There have been quite a few of our customers that have come in to get string changes... that have said learning and playing guitar during that time period is what helped keep them sane," Maltbie said. "It helped keep them happy and motivated. It gave them something to do."
Rybolt said she has had customers buy instruments and sheet music for family jam sessions, to play Christmas songs with friends and for religious services. She remarked that customers felt music was an uplifting experience for them and has provided a sense of hope for life, rather than living in fear and unpredictability in the pandemic.
"Music speaks to people in all situations," Rybolt said. "No matter if you're alone."
Both Maltbie and Rybolt are optimistic that this rising musical interest from families in quarantine will help people establish a newfound appreciation for the art.
"It will always be there and it's an important part of life," Maltbie said. "Music is very essential to anyone who experiences it, works on it, has learned to love it."
While the end of the pandemic is not set in stone, musicians and families with a passion for music can look forward to knowing that if they need to escape the stresses of these uncertain times, there are places providing ways to put them at peace.