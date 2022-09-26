COLUMBIA- The organization First Chance for Children is a local non-profit that provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri.
Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
"One in three families cannot afford diapers," Litteken said. "Many families have to choose between gas in their car or diapers for their children. We don't want anyone to have to make that that choice."
Litteken said that there is a luxury tax on diapers, but says diapers aren't a privilege, they're an essential resource.
"Diapers aren't really a luxury anymore," Litteken said. "Families need them. We just want to bring that to the forefront and make sure that families out there know that we're here to help them."
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe proclaimed this week as National Diaper Awareness Week in the community.
Litteken said she is excited about the declaration because she says diaper need hasn't always been recognized, despite the urgent demand.
"We've seen an increase in the last year with the economy, and families struggling for meeting their needs," Litteken said. "Diapers have increased 14% since the pandemic, and that's that's quite an increase. Particularly if you have more than one child in diapers, that can be a struggle."
Litteken said First Chance for Children has held diaper banks previous years during the week, but haven't distributed diapers like they are now.
"Last year we distributed 7,000 packages of diapers," Littenken said "This year, we are expected to to distribute 14,000 packages of diapers.
The organization operates in 11 counties.
"We're really trying to reach those rural communities where there are limited resources for families," Litteken said. "Really getting into those counties that struggle too."
The next event First Chance for Children is hosting is on Monday, Sept. 26. It's a ribbon-cutting ceremony revealing the organizations new playground. It starts at 8:30 a.m. at First Chance for Children.
Litteken said the new playground is accessible for children ages 0 to 5. She said no matter where a child is at developmentally, they can play on this new playground.
"There are children that maybe are crawling and just starting to walk. Playgrounds in our community are wonderful, but they're not accommodating for those that age," Litteken said. "This really gives them the opportunity to crawl up stairs or climb on rocks. It's just a great way for them to develop and learn."
After the playground opens, it is available for use anytime during the week.
"We are going to have a proclamation from from Mayor Buffalo and welcome everybody to our new playground," Litteken said. "We were supported by Veterans United, Rolling Hills Veterinary Clinic, and the Metro Rotary Club here in Columbia to build an all inclusive playground for children"
Litteken said she wants families to know that this resource available.
"We provide diapers to them on a monthly basis, and anyone that has a need can come to our office and get diapers," Litteken said. "We really want the community to be aware of the struggle. Many of us have had children and diapers and we know how expensive they can be. We just want to be able to fill that gap for people."
Kara Amann-Kale, a mother at the event, said diapers are important to have because they're connected to children's physical and psychological well-being.
"Unfortunately 1 in 3 families have to worry about diapers,"Amann-Kale said. "I just can't imagine that from either the mom side of things or from the child's."
The rest of First Chance for Children's week long celebration events include a diaper wrapping day, an annual Bingo fundraising event and filling a truckload of donated diapers that will be distributed to those who need it.