COLUMBIA - The Biden administration announced plans Thursday to expedite the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, creating a new system that will allow ordinary citizens and organizations such as churches to sponsor them.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) has over 45 years of history helping refugees resettlement in mid-Missouri. Facing this new plan, Dan Lester, CCCNMO executive director, said they are still waiting for more information from the federal government and their national partners.
"We're sort of learning about this new sponsorship program that the federal government is proposing, right along with everybody else," Lester said.
However, they keep doing what they can to help the local Ukraine refugee community.
Whitney Cravens, a refugee services staff member in CCCNMO, came back from Poland after helping Ukraine refugees for 10 days. Now, she is helping people from Ukraine, who settled in this area before Russia's current invasion, file Affidavit of Relationship (AOR) forms to help their families resettle here through the Lautenberg Program.
"I think they are eager," Cravens said. "They want to help their family. They want to bring them here as quickly as possible."
Cravens already helped one Ukrainian family submit the application, hoping to get their sister united in the US. However, finishing the application might be the very first step of the long process.
"We're helping the families who are located here go through this process," Cravens said. "But then the people who are abroad wanting to come to the United States, they have to go through a process as well, which has several different steps like background check, medical screening, interview, so there are different steps on every stage of the process."
For CCCNMO's current plan, they continue to provide supportive services to those Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in mid-Missouri and check daily to see if we have any scheduled arrivals coming from Ukraine.
"Once we find out we have a scheduled arrival, then we'll do the same thing we've been doing for 45 years with refugee resettlement, which is, we'll find them housing, we'll find clothing, we will have food ready to go we'll get them welcomed to their community, we'll greet them at the airport," Lester said.
Over the last decade, CCCNMO has resettled over 80 Ukrainian refugees. Cravens said a Ukrainian family of three will arrive in mid-Missouri next month.