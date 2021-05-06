COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition (CMSHTC) held its monthly Awareness-to-Action Community Meeting online on Thursday. The organization's main goal is to provide support to survivors of human trafficking. It recently celebrated its 13th anniversary.
Sheree Keely, Executive Director of the Camdenton, MO, Citizens Against Domestic Violence (CADV) was the guest of honor and spoke on the free services her organization offers for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, such as court and hospital advocacy, an emergency center and weekly support groups. The organization also collaborates with CMSHTC. Keely noticed the intersection of domestic violence and trafficking recently.
“I don’t know if it’s more or we just didn’t know about it," Keely said. “We are creating a space for them to talk about.”
She values the collaboration the two organizations have had.
“The knowledge you guys have helped us know how to approach things,” Keely said.
The CDC reports that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some sort of physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. And that violence can co-occur with trafficking according to coalition advocate Nannette Ward.
“There’s a great connection between domestic violence and human trafficking,” Ward said.
Keely wants her team to go from a more traditionally reactive philosophy to a more proactive one that helps stop abuse before it happens.
“We wanna do more than here’s a safe shelter you’re on your own,” Keely said. “Cause that’s kind of where domestic violence treatment has been.
Anastasia Billet, a hair stylist at Salon Envie, provides haircuts for human trafficking survivors. She said her service came from a personal place and she's opening up a personal salon suite, Sunshine Hair Design, to act as a safe place for survivors.
“The girls will sit in my chair and they’ll need someone to talk to but they speak real low cause they don’t want the person next to them to hear them.”
The organization's next event is Saturday at the Girl Empowerment Day at Memorial Park Pavilion in Jefferson City. Adolescent girls will learn self defense, nature skills and ways to de-stress.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1 800 799 7233
National Sex Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888