COLUMBIA - President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion relief package into law on March 11. The bill included stimulus payments, jobless benefits and a child tax credit, among other items.
The package will enhance the child tax credit by supplying eligible parents $300 a month for each child under age 6 and $250 for each one ages 6 to 17.
Over 39 million households will benefit from the credit; it covers 88% of children in the nation. The first set of payments is set to go out on July 15
Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Columbia Valorie Livingston said this is one step in the right direction.
"The tax credit will definitely benefit going directly to the children who need it most," she said.
Livingston said the club is at full capacity right now, and it has a wait list of children who are wanting to participate in their after school program. Livingston also said some of the families the group serves are living in poverty, and they could use the extra support.
"It's going to definitely benefit going directly to the children that need it most. 42% of Columbia district children qualify for free reduced price lunch," Livingston said. "There's almost 4,000 children, 18 years and under, living in Columbia in poverty."
Because of the negative impact on incomes due to pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club became a licensed childcare facility so that they could accept subsidies from families to assist them in affording the after school program.
"I'm excited to see that they're targeting the families and the children in particular that are living in poverty, and that do need this kind of extra support. So we will continue to build capacity so that we can serve more children," Livingston said.
Livingston said the effects of tax credit will allow them to open up more space for children.