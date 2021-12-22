CALIFORNIA, Mo. − By the end of Wednesday, six shelters will have received gifts of socks from Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless.
Shelters in Boonville, Columbia, Jefferson City and a forthcoming one in Marshall will acquire socks from the nonprofit organization.
Around every holiday season, Edward and Janet Miller set out on a mission to have as many pairs of socks donated to those who are in need, in honor of their son Ben.
Ben Miller, the couple's only son, suddenly passed away in 2017 at the hands of a brain aneurysm, at the age of 34.
Throughout his life, Ben Miller's family always knew him as a "gentle giant" who always wanted to help people.
"He had a great sense of humor and he loved people," Janet Miller, his mother, said. "He really liked to help people and he always did it when other people didn't know it."
The family wished to find a way to honor their son's legacy through some form of a nonprofit and they finally settled on socks.
Ben Miller loved socks and according to his mother, he wished to one day be rich enough to always have a new pair of socks.
"So after he died, we had literally thousands of socks," Janet Miller said. "So we thought that would be something that would please him."
Ironically, the family found out that socks were some of the most requested forms of clothing in shelters.
The first year the family ran the fundraiser, 800 pairs of socks were donated.
After seeing much success the first year, Miller's family raised the goal to eventually add up to having a pair donated for each day of his life.
To make it even more special, the family each year donates the socks on Ben's birthday, Dec. 22.
Gentle Ben's Socks for the Homeless will continue donating socks in the near-future, but there will be some changes coming next year.
"This is actually probably the last year my husband and I are going to head this up," Janet Miller said. "Our oldest daughter Stacy will be doing it and she has some plans to do some fundraisers, such as a sock hop."
If you are interested in learning more about the nonprofit program, you can visit their Facebook page.
The family also accepts donations of socks and checks, which they use 100% of to purchase more socks, at their PO Box-- PO Box 291; California, MO, 65018.