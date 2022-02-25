COLUMBIA - With Russia's assault on Ukraine beginning Thursday, mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations keep their eyes on the latest information.
Whitney Cravens is a refugee services staff member in Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO). She has worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine for 19 months.
For her, the latest things happening in Ukraine affect her friends, church families, and host families she lived with before.
"It's pretty dire," Cravens said. "They have been texting me about bombs going off and about getting the hearing missiles on they've been sheltering in place and in bomb shelters."
Cravens lived in a southern city when she worked in Ukraine. Now, the places she walked by every day before were destroyed. For her, it was hard to watch relative videos and images.
"There was the central market in my city that was blown up recently, in the past 24 hours," Cravens said. "There are images of bridges in the town that I lived, being shot at and tanks going across."
As a refugee services staff member in CCCNMO, Cravens started a team with her colleagues Friday.
"We immediately had a staff meeting and talked about different ways that we can start helping and, and reaching out to the community here and the community over there," Cravens said.
CCCNMO receives Ukrainian refugees yearly. CCCNMO received at least 29 refugees from Ukraine in the past ten years who have primarily settled in Sedalia, MO. One Ukrainian family came this week, and one will come next week.
"We have several families that are already here. So we're definitely looking to help those families that are here get their families that are currently over there," Cravens said, "We're definitely hoping that we can on help more in the future, but we're anticipating future guidance from some of our partner organizations both federally and in the state to know more information about how we can help.
As for mid-Missourians who want to help with Ukraine refugees.
"I would just encourage anyone to continue to stay updated on the situation to educate themselves, and then stay up to date with our agency about future ways to help," Cravens said.
While CCCNMO does and can receive donations, it is currently not helping on the ground in Ukraine. CCCNMO offers a list of reputable organizations for donation.
Michelle Gleba, the Regional Director of Better Business Bureau, suggested people who want to help relief efforts carefully check out charities before making donations.
"Publicity about wars or disasters often is used by scammers to solicit money that never reaches those who need it," Gleba said. "We do encourage people if you're able to give but to make sure that you give wisely."