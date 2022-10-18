COLUMBIA — Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) announced Tuesday that it is in the early stages of preparing for its 25th annual Everybody Eats project.
The project, which gets meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving season, consists of three events: the primary food drive, food box distribution and the Thanksgiving hot meal.
The PCDC-hosted food drive has been running since Oct. 11 and is accepting drop-offs Monday through Friday until Nov. 18 at Parkade Plaza, located at 601 Business Loop 70 West, Suite 204.
PCDC still needs many different foods and ingredients for the boxes as well as the hot meal. Stuffing mix, jiffy mix, corn, green beans, yellow or white cake mix, white or chocolate icing, cranberry sauce, boxed macaroni and cheese, gravy packs or jars, sugar, flour, eggs and pineapple slices are all on the required foods list for this year.
Food box distribution, which will be held at the same location, begins Nov. 19 and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The boxes contain pre-prepared meals made from some of the food drive donations.
The final event, the Thanksgiving hot meal, will take place Nov. 24 at the Columbia Senior Activity Center, located at 1121 Business Loop 70 East, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of what the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton called Everybody Eats. Crayton began the event with a form and food distribution on her front porch.