COLUMBIA - People's Defense, a local community organization, has decided to feed people in need every Sunday throughout the month of March.
Roy Lovelady, President of People's Defense, said the organization wants to give back to the community.
"On Sunday there aren't many organizations if any at all that are feeding the homeless and/or people in need," Lovelady said. "So I took it upon myself along with others in the group and said today we will feed the homeless."
People's Defense is aiming to make sure the community knows that they are here to help every week to provide food for anyone that shows up that is in need of a hot meal.
This week's meal consists of hot dogs, a bag of chips, and a drink.
Lovelady said if there is a large amount of positive feedback from these events, People's Defense will continue these weekly meals for as long as possible.
These free hot meal events will be held every Sunday throughout the month of March at 1:30p.m. at 806 E Business Loop 70.
You can drop-off any food/monetary donations on Wednesdays 5-7p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11-6p.m. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, call (573) 416-0104 or email peoplesdefensecolumbia@gmail.com.