COLUMBIA − Three advocacy groups are calling for the removal of Columbia's city attorney
Representatives from Hold CoMo Accountable, CoMo For Progress and Race Matters, Friends held a virtual press conference Monday calling for the removal of city attorney Nancy Thompson.
In a press release, the groups said that they have sent two separate letters, one to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and the rest of the city council, and the other to Seewood.
In the letter addressed to Buffaloe and city council members, the organizations claim Thompson "consistently advises the council and city leaders to evade open records laws and avoid almost every attempt at transparency."
In a second letter addressed to Seewood, the organizations ask the city manager to seek new opportunities for governmental transparency and accountability.
One advocacy group leader explained how these issues are affecting Columbia residents, citing the lack of transparency about a 2020 federal lawsuit in which the police chief and officers were named defendants.
The groups claim the city failed to inform city council of the lawsuit, but Buffaloe told the Columbia Missourian on Monday that council members were notified on Oct. 7, 2020, of the lawsuit.
"That tells us the communication breakdown is coming from the legal department and that matches a lot of what we've seen play out in public between personal interactions between city council members and city counselor Nancy Thompson," Anthony Willroth, founder of Hold CoMo Accountable, said.
Advocates in these groups also demand more inclusion to the legislative process during council meetings.
"That's what we are actually asking for here is for them to include us in the deliberative process. Particularly when it concerns our police, when lives are taken, or people's civil rights are violated," Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, of Race, Matters Friends, said.
This meeting comes after these groups pushed the city to investigate the shooting death of Quillan Jacobs in which Target 8 found the Columbia Police Department violated its body camera policy.
KOMU 8 News reached out to multiple people at the city, including Thompson's office, public information officer Sydney Olsen, communications and creative services manager Brian Adkisson, contact center manager Stephanie Brown, and City Hall, and received no responses.