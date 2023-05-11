COLUMBIA − Multiple Columbia organizations will hold a job fair next week for local employers and job seekers.

The job fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Columbia Mall.

The job fair is open to the public and individuals of all skills and experience levels are able to attend.

Up to 40 employers from different industries will be at the event, and many will host in-person interviews.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the Columbia Mall, the Missouri Job Center of Columbia, Regional Economic Development Inc., the Source Summit, and the City of Columbia are hosting the job fair.

Interested job seekers may sign up for the job fair by visiting the job fair registration page.