COLUMBIA − Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
For many nonprofit organizations and charities, this is their biggest fundraising day of the year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing financial stress for many businesses across the country, Tuesday is an important and highly anticipated day for organizations.
“It's a big day,” Founder and Executive Director of Marineparents.com Tracy Della Vecchia said. “Typically, it's a day that we experience a significant number of donations. The last couple of years have been a little bit harder than that. This year actually seems to be the smallest year yet, but we're hopeful, the day is still young.”
Marine Parents is a charity that helps provide support and services to Marines and their families and creates opportunities for the public to support the troops.
Della Vecchia said Giving Tuesday helps provide funds for Marines with different stories and backgrounds.
“This year, we had a Marine family in Montana, whose daughter had brain cancer and we helped them financially through a lot of turmoil as a result of their daughter's illness,” Della Vecchia said. “She's doing well now.”
Della Vecchia said keeping stories confidential can make it difficult for people to understand exactly what the organization does.
“There's things that happen and 19 years into this, I know that it's legit, I know that these folks need help,” Della Vecchia said. “I can't necessarily tell the story to raise funds for it and Giving Tuesday helps us to do that.”
OATS Transit is another nonprofit organization that finds Giving Tuesday as a monumental day for its organization.
“Giving Tuesday is important for our organization," Administrative and Development Director for OATs Transit Jill Stedem said. “We rely on donations and giving throughout the year to help either purchase new buses, or to provide rides to those in need. So individuals donating funds to OATS Transit can designate their funds to go to either one of those. It's very important for us to be able to provide as much transportation as possible.”
OATS Transit is a nonprofit corporation that provides transportation for thousands of Missourians including rural public, senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Stedem said this is a crucial time to raise donations.
“For those that are needing trips to medical appointments and to get to their essential shopping, this is a critical time where there are shortages of inventory in the stores and people need to be able to get there on a routine basis so they can get items that help them throughout this pandemic,” Stedem said.
MidwayUSA Foundation participates in a Giving Tuesday campaign where they match donations.
“We're hopeful we'll break through the $200,000 barrier this year but overall, we're pretty thankful for everything that comes in and like I said, we match it and it goes directly to the teams and it works out pretty well,” Executive Director of Midway USA Foundation G. Scott Reynolds said.
"Giving Tuesday is more than helping just organizations, it helps people in need," Della Vecchia said.
“Sometimes it's the difference between whether or not we can help somebody, it's huge.”
The CoMoGives campaign allows people to make donations toward a list of over 100 nonprofit organizations in mid-Missouri.